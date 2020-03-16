BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

