BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NYSE GDDY opened at $54.95 on Monday. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

