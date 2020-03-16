BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,983 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

