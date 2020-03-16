Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,208,227 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,208,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.77% of Fitbit worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIT. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,384,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 882.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 1,592,133 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 5,837.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 768,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 755,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,423.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

FIT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Fitbit Inc has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

