BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

