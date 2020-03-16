BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 58.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WUBA opened at $50.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

