BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $2.85 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.45. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.81.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at $40,321,308.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $568,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,366,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,852,422. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

