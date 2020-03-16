BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 638,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 210,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.