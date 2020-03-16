BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.73 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

TER opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $733,041.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

