2,025 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,377.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,677.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,478.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $927.00 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,606.67.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,893 shares of company stock worth $6,278,060 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

