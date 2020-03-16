Credit Suisse AG Has $11.69 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

