Credit Suisse AG Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 600.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 891,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 220,641 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1729 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

