Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Eastgroup Properties worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $111.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

