Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

