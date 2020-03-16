Credit Suisse AG Sells 861 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHE stock opened at $420.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.47 and a 200 day moving average of $437.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $313.49 and a 52 week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

