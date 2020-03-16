Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 362.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $157.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.98. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

