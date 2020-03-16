Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,525 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.