Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 948,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Encana were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,555,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,314,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,018 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,920,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,895,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

ECA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

