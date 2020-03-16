Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dell were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dell by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

DELL stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

