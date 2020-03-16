Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

