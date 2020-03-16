Credit Suisse AG Sells 137,139 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,139 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Unum Group worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

UNM stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

