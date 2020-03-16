Credit Suisse AG Has $12.70 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,518,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,511,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,112,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 310,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 192,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

