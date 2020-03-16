Credit Suisse AG Has $12.17 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

