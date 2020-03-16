Credit Suisse AG Has $12.42 Million Stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Ares Management worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ares Management by 239.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ares Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

