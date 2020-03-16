Credit Suisse AG Sells 74,800 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.84% of BP Midstream Partners worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $837.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.