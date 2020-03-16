Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 704,131 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 531,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,368 shares of company stock worth $507,846 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

