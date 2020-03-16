Credit Suisse AG Invests $12.94 Million in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.58% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,085,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

TPTX opened at $38.63 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

In other news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,036,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,449,645 in the last three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

