Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $219,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

