Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.59 Million in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Quaker Chemical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $144.91 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $128.41 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

