Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.