Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1,607.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

BLFS opened at $9.03 on Monday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.