Bank of Montreal Can Has $815,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insulet were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $38,728,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Insulet stock opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 917.06 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

