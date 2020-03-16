GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $14,664,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 79.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.73.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.