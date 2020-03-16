Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 2,997.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Home Bancorp worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

HBCP opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

