Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

