Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 230,021 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,021 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $872,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,980,000 after acquiring an additional 370,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 85.3% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 110,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

