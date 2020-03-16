Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 101,192 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,892,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing comprises approximately 1.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $102,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.