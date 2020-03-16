13,220 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

