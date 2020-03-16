Ariel Investments LLC Sells 35,473 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,473 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $100,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $179.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $109.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

