ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

