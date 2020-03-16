Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $302,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after buying an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,272,000 after buying an additional 228,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,481,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,871,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $185.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,189,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

