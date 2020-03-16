Credit Suisse AG Sells 76,620 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $99.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

