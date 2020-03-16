Credit Suisse AG Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 259.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of IBERIABANK worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKC. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth about $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IBERIABANK by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 107,969 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

IBKC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKC stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.