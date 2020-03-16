Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.43% of Avista worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Avista by 13.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avista by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

