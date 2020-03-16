Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 648.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.11. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

