Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of Pluralsight worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.92. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.