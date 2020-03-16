Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SE stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.28. SEA has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,043,646 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

