Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given $105.64 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have received an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the twelve analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 0.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $105.64 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE J opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

