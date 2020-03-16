Analysts Expect Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Shares of HROW stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.
Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.
