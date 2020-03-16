Analysts Set $13.17 Price Target for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZWI stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

